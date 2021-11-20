Water quality testing still in progress at Sime UEP pond

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply to consumers in USJ 1 to USJ 12 in Petaling will be restored in stages after it is determined safe and clean, said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communication head Elina Baseri.

She said water supply in the affected areas was disrupted due to an airlock at the main water distribution pipe that supplies water to the Sime UEP pond.

Water quality testing was still in progress as of 6pm today at the Sime UEP pond at Kampung Kenangan, Puchong to ensure the treated water meets the standards set by the Health Ministry, she said in a statement today.

She said Air Selangor will continue to deploy its water tankers to areas affected by the disruption and priority will be given to critical premises like hospitals, dialysis centres and burial ceremonies.

“Consumers are advised to adhere to physical distancing and always put on a mask when collecting water from the tankers,” she said.

-Bernama