ALOR STAR: Water rationing has been implemented in several areas in Kedah following the low water supply due to the extreme hot weather in the past few months.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir (pix) said water rationing only involved places which were badly affected even though there was no emergency declared in the areas.

“Water rationing depends on severity of water supply disruption and if need be we will channel water to the affected areas, nonetheless we will be monitoring the situation closely.

“A Save Water campaign has also been launched to provide greater awareness to the people and I am asking all consumers to use water prudently,” he said after attending the Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) bi-monthly assembly here today.

He said the state government is holding discussions with Syarikat Air Darul Aman (Sada) and the Water, Land, and Natural Resources Ministry to seek solutions on the matter.

The areas having water rationing are Merbok, Tanjung Dawai, Bedong, Semeling, Singkir and Gurun. — Bernama