KOTA TINGGI: Residents around Kota Tinggi are advised to use water sparingly as the water-level at the Sungai Lebam Dam, near here, which supplies water to area is almost 2m below the critical level.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the normal water-level for the dam was 14m, while the critical level is 12.7m, but current readings showed it was at 10.9m.

“The current hot and dry spell is a cause of concern to the Johor government. We do not want any water supply problems here (in Kota Tinggi) as there are about 100,000 residents in areas like Pengerang, Teluk Ramunia, Air Tawar and Tanjung Balau,“ he said, adding there was still sufficient water supply for about 70 days.

Meanwhile, Puah said the Lok Heng Dam here was also showing a water reserve-level of 2m, just 50cm above the critical level.

“The supply can only last for 21 days and if it continues to decline, it will affect about 20,000 residents, but we have a ‘backup plan’ by digging three tube wells in the area near the dam,“ he said. — Bernama