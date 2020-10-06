Water restoration to be done in stages, expected to begin tomorrow - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Restoration of water supply to all 247 areas affected by unscheduled disruptions is expected to begin tomorrow and in stages.

Air Selangor chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said efforts to stabilise the water supply distribution system are underway and water restoration will begin from midnight onwards.

“The supply restoration plans are divided into three main groups, the first group of 145 areas will receive water supply by 6.00 pm tomorrow.

“The second group involving 91 areas will be receiving water supply beginning 6 pm, Thursday while the remaining 38 areas under the third group at 6 pm on Friday,” he told a press conference on the latest development of the unscheduled water disruptions at the Air Selangor headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Suhaimi said tests conducted on water samples at the Bukit Tampoi Water Treatment Plant found that the Ton (Threshold Odour Number) level was at 3 and efforts to treat raw water are in place.

“Consumers are advised to use water prudently to ensure the restoration process runs smoothly.

A total of 309,687 account holders in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang are experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption since Sunday after the operations of two plants were suspended due to pollution at Sungai Semenyih.

Affected residents are advised to get the latest information on the water disruption via Air Selangor’s mobile phone application, website (www.airselangor.com.my), Facebook page (Air Selangor), or Twitter account (@airselangor).-Bernama