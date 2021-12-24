Water restored in 21 Hulu Langat areas

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply at 21 out of 28 areas in the Hulu Langat district which were affected by unscheduled water supply disruption has been restored at 6am today as the Batu 11 Chera water treatment plant (LRA) is back in operation.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said in a statement, that it is now working to ensure the plant can operate at an optimum capacity so that clean water supply can be distributed in stages to consumers in the affected areas until full recovery is achieved.

“Among the areas where water supply has not been restored are Taman Bukit Sungai Long, Taman Bukit Suria, Taman Sejati, Taman Sinar Harapan Cheras, Taman Taming Indah, Taman Tropicana Cheras and Taman Wira Heights,“ it said.

Air Selangor said alternative assistance via water tankers will continue to be mobilised to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises during the unscheduled water supply disruption.

Several areas in Hulu Langat experienced unscheduled water disruption following the shutdown of four water treatment plants due to rising water levels and the emergency electricity closure on Dec 19.

Consumers can refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application (app), Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or call the Air Selangor contact centre at 15300. Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the help centre at www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor app.

-Bernama