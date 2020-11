KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution of two individuals under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) for sabotaging water services in Selangor yesterday clearly demonstrates that the Ministry of Environment and Water will not compromise on environmental crimes.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, in a statement, described the move as a positive development, and the case made history as the first environmental crime case in Malaysia to be charged under Section 124K of the Penal Code, which provides for life imprisonment, if convicted.

Yesterday, the media reported that two men, including a director of a company, became the first individuals to be charged in court with committing a sabotage on water services in Selangor, an offence against national security.

The report said that the two accused were also slapped with five other charges under under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and the Water Service Industry Act 2006.

One of the accused was also charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court under the Licensing of Trades, Businesses and Industries By-Laws (Selayang Municipal Council) 2007, with conducting business activities at the same premises without licence.

Tuan Ibrahim also expressed his appreciation to the Department of Environment (DOE), National Water Services Commission (SPAN), Indah Water Konsortium (IWK), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Attorney-General’s Chambers, Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS), Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) and Pengurusan Air Selangor (Air Selangor) for their commitment and cooperation.

He also called on the public to continue to report any activity that pollutes the environment at the toll-free line 1-800-88-2727 which operates 24 hours a day or email to aduan_k@doe.gov.my and through the DOE e-complaint portal at https: //eaduan.doe.gov.my. — Bernama