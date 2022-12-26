Water stoppage: 95% of areas restored as at 6 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Restoration of water supply in affected areas following odour pollution at the Jenderam Hilir raw water pump station, has reached 95 per cent as of 6 pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement also said areas not restored yet involved 21 areas in Petaling and two in Sepang.

“The duration for restoring water supply varies from one area to another, depending on the location and distance of the user’s location,” according to the statement.

It said water supply for areas affected by the temporary work stoppage at Bukit Tampoi water treatment plant (WTP) was fully restored at noon today while areas affected by the temporary work stoppage at the Sungai Semenyih WTP are expected to be fully restored by 6 am tomorrow.

Air Selangor also advises users who have water supply restored to let the tap run until it is clear, before the water is fit for daily use.

Consumers can also obtain information regarding scheduled water supply interruptions from time to time through official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor app on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call Air Selangor on 15300.

A total of 472 areas in five regions of Air Selangor experienced unscheduled water disruption starting at 7 am on Dec 24, following temporary stoppage of work at the two WTPs. - Bernama