Water supply: 13 areas in KL expected to be fully restored tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in the 13 areas in the federal capital that are affected by the unscheduled water supply disruptions due to a broken pipe at Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru, is expected to be fully restored tomorrow morning.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement said repair work has completed and water supply will begin to be channeled to consumers in the affected areas.

According to the statement, the time period for water supply to be restored varies according to the location and distance of the premises.

“Alternative water assistance through tanker trucks will continue to be mobilised to the affected areas with priority given to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and funeral rites.

“Consumers are expected to observe physical distancing and wear face mask when taking water supply from these tanker trucks,“ it said.

Yesterday, a total of 13 areas in the federal capital experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions.

The areas affected are Taman Muda, Taman Bukit Permai, Taman Bukit Pandan, Kampung Cheras Baru, Taman Mawar, Taman Seraya, Taman Mega, Taman Bukit Teratai, Taman Melur, Taman Saga, Taman Putra, Taman Mewah and Taman Mestika.

For more information, consumers can refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. - Bernama