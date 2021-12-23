Water supply at 2 affected areas in Hulu Langat fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply has been fully restored at two out of 28 affected areas in Hulu Langat District, at Taman Sri Indah Cheras and Cheras Jaya Industrial Park, as of 1pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement said this followed the Cheras Batu 11 water treatment plant (WTP) commencing its operations.

“Water supply at the remaining 26 affected areas in Hulu Langat district are expected to fully restored at 10 am tomorrow.

“Alternative water supply through water tankers will continue to be mobilised to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises during the unscheduled water supply disruption,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Semenyih 2 WTP, Sg Langat WTP, and Langat 2 WTP which were previously affected have fully recovered and water supply has been resumed as usual.

The WTPs were shut down following increasing water levels and emergency electricity power cut on Sunday.

Consumers may refer to official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or by calling the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300, while inquiries and complaints may be forwarded to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application. — Bernama