Water supply at six dams in Perlis, Kedah, Penang at critical levels

PUTRAJAYA: The water supply at six dams in Perlis, Kedah and Penang is currently still at critical levels, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said in a statement today.

The commission said that the water levels at Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis, Sungai Muda Dam, Pedu Dam and Beris Dam in Kedah, Ayer Itam Dam and Telok Bahang Dam in Penang, would be monitored closely due to the risk of drought.

It also said that the water levels at main dams in Perak, Selangor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and most of the dams in Johor were either at maximum or over 90 percent, and overall, the water supply in other states was currently under control and there was continuous water supply.

The commission has also instructed all state water operators to take measures against water supply disruption due to drought, including monitoring the supply of raw water levels at rivers and dams to ensure the operation of water treatment plants.

The operators are also required to have contingency plans to send water tankers to areas expected to have water disruptions when needed and to place static tanks in critical areas that are identified to suffer from water disruptions during drought or peak periods.

It also reminded the public to conserve water and not to waste water to stretch available supply. - Bernama