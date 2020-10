KUALA LUMPUR: Treated water supply from the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant Balance Pool has started to be channelled to the water supply distribution system tonight from 7.30 pm, said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

Its corporate communication officer, Elina Baseri said the treated water supply at the plant passed the quality and compliance test based on the standard set by the Ministry of Health.

‘’The water supply recovery plan is being implemented following the unscheduled water supply disruption in 274 areas involving Petaling, Hulu Langat, Sepang, Putrajaya and Kuala Langat.

‘’Full recovery is divided into three main groups. The consumers in the first group is expected to receive their water supply as early as midnight tonight (Oct 7),’’ she said in a statement, here, tonight.

Air Selangor estimated the whole of the first group encompassing 145 areas would receive water supply fully at 6 pm tomorrow.

The second group involving 91 areas will be receiving water supply beginning 6 pm, Thursday while the remaining 38 areas under the third group at 6 pm on Friday.

It was recommended that the consumers allowed the water from the taps to flow until it became clear before using it for their daily consumption and using water prudently so that the recovery process in the still affected areas proceeded smoothly as scheduled.

Elina said alternative water supply aid at public hydrants and One-Stop Service Centres were still provided for the benefit of the affected consumers. -Bernama