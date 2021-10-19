Water supply disruption at 156 areas due to burst pipe

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 145 areas in Sepang and 11 more in Kuala Langat are affected by an unscheduled water supply disruption following a burst pipe incident at Simpang 3 LBJ, Jalan B48, Kampung Chinchang, Salak Tinggi, Sepang.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) announced in a statement that they had shut off the water supply at 9pm to ensure repair work could be conducted properly.

According to Air Selangor, they would mobilise tanker trucks to affected areas with critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres as well as for burial ceremonies to take priority.

In addition, consumers are advised to comply with physical distancing and to always wear face masks when taking water from tanker trucks.

Consumers can obtain the latest information on the website www.airselangor.com and Air Selangor’s official communication channels, including the Air Selangor app, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Inquiries and complaints can also be channeled to 15300 or the Help Centre on the Air Selangor app. — Bernama