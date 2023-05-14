Water supply disruption for over 250,000 SADA user accounts

ALOR SETAR: A total of 252,000 user accounts in Kuala Muda, Kulim and parts of Baling are experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption due to the sudden drop in the water level caused by the damage to the Sungai Muda barrage gate.

Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd (SADA), in a statement, said that the water supply disruption in the three districts started at 7.25 am today.

It said that the incident resulted in the operation of the Sungai Petani/Pinang Tunggal water treatment plant (LRA) and the Kulim Hi-Tech LRA being temporarily suspended until the river level stabilises.

Following the suspension, a total of 252,000 users have been affected, and among the areas involved are Sungai Petani, Bedong, Pantai Merdeka, Kulim, Lunas, Kuala Ketil, and several other major areas.

It also said that it will mobilise water tankers to the affected area by giving priority to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres, and funeral homes throughout the disruption period.

Operation rooms have been activated and users can channel complaints or inquiries via the SADA head office at 04-740 8976; Central Kedah Region (04-421 6798); Southern Region (04-484 6770) and the SADA Information Centre (SIC) at 1300-88-0017.

“SADA will always closely monitor the level of Sungai Muda together with the Lembaga Sumber Air Negeri Kedah (LSANK) as the body that is responsible for regulating and supplying raw water resources to SADA,” read the statement.

Information on water supply disruptions will be communicated from time to time through SADA’s official Facebook and TikTok accounts and on its website www.sada.com.my. - Bernama