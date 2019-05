Water supply disruption in Bera on May 21

KUANTAN: Some 6,000 subscribers of Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) in Bera will experience water supply disruption for 24 hours from 7 am this May 21.

PAIP, in a media statement issued here today, stated that the water disruption would be to facilitate new pipe connection for road upgrading works in the district.

The areas that will be affected are Pekan Mengkarak, Taman Tong Ah, Taman Tualang, Taman Tualang Jaya, Taman Berlian, Perumahan Flat Mengkarak, Kampung Belenggu, Kampung Durian Tawar, Kampung Tok Tangguk and Kampung Caruk Tok Kuning.

Other areas to be affected are Kampung Kuala Triang, Kampung Bukit Gemuruh, Kampung Batu Papan, Kampung Bohor, Kampung Iman Sulong, Kampung Lubuk Lian, Kampung Paya Serai, Kampung Bukit Keledang, Kampung Lubuk Ayam and the vicinity.

As such, consumers are advised to store sufficient water supply and to contact PAIP’s customer service centre (PULAPEL) at 09-5739999 for any inquiry. - Bernama