JOHOR BARU: Several areas here will experience a 23-hour disruption in water supply from 10am on July 30 due to maintenance work at a plant in Sungai Johor.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said in a statement that water supply would resume at 9am the next day.

Details of the water supply disruption can be obtained from www.ranhillsaj.com.my or by calling 1 800 88 7474 or by sending an SMS to 019 772 7474, the statement said. — Bernama