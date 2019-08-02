Water supply disruption in Kuala Pilah, Jempol on Aug 6-7

SEREMBAN: Parts of Kuala Pilah and Jempol are expected to experience a 24-hour disruption in water supply from 8am on Aug 6 due to maintenance works at the Kuala Jelai Water Treatment Plant in Bahau, Jempol.

Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS)’s public relations division head Norzita Ismail said for consumers in Kuala Pilah, water supply disruption would affect the entire area of Ulu Jempol, Juasseh, Seri Menanti, Ampang Tinggi, Kepis, Johol, Melang and parts of Ulu Yoh (Tampin district).

“Meanwhile, in Jempol, affected areas include Kampung Batu Peti, Rumah Rakyat Rompin, Taman Melor Rompin, Kampung Baru Rompin as well as Rompin town,” she said in a statement, here today.

Norzita said the water supply would resume after the completion of maintenance works and users who need assistance to contact SAINS at toll-free line 1-800-88-6982. - Bernama