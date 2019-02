KANGAR: Areas in northern Perlis, from Padang Besar to Kuala Perlis, are likely to experience water supply disruption from 8am to midnight on Feb 21, due to maintenance work and changing of switch gears by FIC IPM at the substation of the Timah Tasoh water supply plant.

Syarikat Air Perlis Sdn Bhd said in a statement today the areas to be affected were Padang Besar, the Felda Rimba Mas UPP Camp, Padang Besar Industrial Zone, Kampung Kolam, Taman Kastam, Taman Kim, Kampung Tersusun, Kampung Kok Mak, Felda Mata Air.

The road from Padang Besar to Batu 17, Jalan Kaki Bukit, Guar Cenderai PLKN Camp, FRIM Research Station, Beseri, Abi, Bintong, Kangar and Kuala Perlis.

It advised consumers to store enough water for their needs until normal supply resumed on Feb 22. — Bernama