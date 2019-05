PETALING JAYA: Taps will run dry again in Selangor, this time in parts of Shah Alam. A total of 26 areas there will suffer water supply disruption for a day.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) yesterday said the disruption is due to works on one of the main pumps at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) water treatment plant.

Repair work at the water treatment plant is at 50% as at 3pm yesterday and is expected to be completed by 9pm yesterday.

“We are targeting restoration of supply by stages starting early tomorrow morning (May 17),“ it said in a statement yesterday.

“The repair work does not involve any water treatment plant shutdown but just a reduction of treated water production for distribution. It will cause temporary water supply to several areas.”

Syabas will set up two local service centres this morning to update residents on the supply. It will also deploy water tankers to affected areas.

“Public water pipes will also be opened at Persiaran Astana, Mutiara Bukit Raja 2, Bandar Baru Bukit Raja (GPS Coordinates: 3°05’18.2”N 101°26’52.4”E) to help customers get their emergency water supply,“ it said.

Residents of Bukit Kuda, Jalan Batu 3 Lama, Section 7, Section 9, Section 2, Section 3, Section 4, Section 5, Section 6, Section 8, Section 10, Section 11, Section 12, Section 13, Taman Putramas and UiTM Shah Alam main campus can seek assistance at Kompleks Sukan SUK, Persiaran Raja Muda, Section 5, Shah Alam.

Those in Section 14, 15, Section 16, Padang Jawa, Section 17, Section 18, Section 19, Section 20, Section 23, Section 24 and Section 25 can seek assistance at Kolam Air Section 16, Jln Cengkih 16/10, Shah Alam.

Water supply in Klang was disrupted the past week.