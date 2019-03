TAWAU: The Sabah State Water Department today issued a notice on scheduled water supply disruption involving several residential areas and villages around Tawau.

The statement said the disruption would begin on Wednesday from 8am to 12 midnight.

The disruption was due to maintenance and cleaning work at the point of intake of the Cinta Mata water treatment plant here.

The affected areas are Tanjung Batu Darat, Kampung Tanjung Batu Tengah, Kampung Tanjung Batu Laut, the entire Kampung Pasir Putih area, the whole of Taman Semarak Housing area, whole area of Muhibbah, the entire Taman Ria Housing area, Taman Univilla, Taman King Fook, Taman Ambar Park, Taman Kuhara Indah, the entire Hot Spring area, Taman Maju Jaya, Taman Green, Taman Nordin as well as the entire city as far as Batu 2.

The public can contact the Sabah Water Department CareLine at 088-326888 (JANS Careline) for any further inquiries. — Bernama