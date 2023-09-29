Water supply disruptions in several areas in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Residents in Penang have been advised to store water for their daily usage as some areas in the state are experiencing water supply disruptions due to high levels of water turbidity in Sungai Muda.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said such an incident had occurred previously when floods hit the Baling district in Kedah, resulting in high levels of water turbidity.

“According to the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP), the turbidity level of water from Sungai Muda was still acceptable at 3 am today, but by 5 am, it had increased sharply.

“This situation has caused the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA) to be unable to treat raw water from Sungai Muda due to the risks posed by the high turbidity,” he told reporters here today.

According to Chow, PBAPP had announced that the water treatment capacity at the Sungai Dua LRA was only 30 per cent and as a result, several areas in Penang were expected to experience water supply disruptions today.

Meanwhile, PBAPP, in a statement today, said the Sungai Dua LRA is the largest and most important water treatment plant in Penang because it supplies treated water to approximately 465,004 consumers in Seberang Perai and Penang.

“When the highly turbid water is detected at the Lahar Tiang intake, PBAPP has to reduce the abstraction of raw water from Sungai Muda, causing treated water production at the Sungai Dua LRA to drop by 30 per cent, to 715 MLD at 9 am from an average of 1,019 MLD.

“This has affected treated water supply to 70 per cent of consumers in George Town; south of Bukit Dumbar to Balik Pulau (Pulau Betong, Bukit Penara, Pondok Upeh and Bandar Balik Pulau); Seberang Perai Tengah (south of Bukit Minyak pump house areas); and Seberang Perai Selatan,” it said. -Bernama