KUALA LUMPUR: Disrupted water supply has been restored to 185 areas or 68 per cent of 274 areas as at 12.30 pm today after the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) went into full operation.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said the remaining 89 areas are still in the recovery process.

“Petaling has recorded 51 per cent restoration; Hulu Langat (74 per cent); Kuala Langat (55 per cent); while Sepang and Putrajaya have achieved 80 per cent restoration of supply,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on the status of the Bukit Tampoi Water Treatment Plant, she said pollution reading of zero threshold odour number (Ton) was recorded for three consecutive times at the plant intake.

“Therefore, the raw water pump at the LRA has started operating at 9.45 am for the cleaning works of raw water pipes and water treatment tanks.

“Bukit Tampoi LRA is expected to begin supplying water to consumers at 8 pm,“ she said.

Consumers are advised to use water sparingly to help expedite the restoration of water supply to the affected areas.

Some 309,687 account holders in 274 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang have been experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption since Sunday after the operations of two plants were suspended due to pollution.-Bernama