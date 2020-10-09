Water supply fully restored in 274 areas - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The water supply disruption in all 274 affected areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Putrajaya districts, involving 309,687 consumer accounts was fully restored at 6am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said water supply was restored 12 hours ahead of schedule, after the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) and Bukit Tampoi LRA resumed operations.

“The clean water channeled to consumers had gone through the quality test in compliance with procedures established by the Ministry of Health.

“Air Selangor is grateful to all parties involved, especially to consumers for their patience and cooperation throughout the unscheduled water cut,“ he said in a statement today.

Air Selangor seeks the cooperation of the authorities and consumers to help protect our rivers from being polluted, by acting as our eyes and ears and to report on any suspicious activity near the river areas, he added.

The public is also advised to obtain information on water supply disruption through official communication channels and applications as well as Air Selangor website.-Bernama