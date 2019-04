KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply has been restored to 93% of the areas affected by the scheduled water cut due to upgrading works at the Phase 2 Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP2).

In a statement today, Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) said three areas – Gombak, Kuala Selangor and Kuala Langat – have achieved 100% restoration while Kuala Lumpur has an 89% rate, Petaling 98% and Klang/Shah Alam 91%.

“All areas listed and scheduled to have their supply fully restored by 11am today have had their taps running since 6am,” said Abdul Raof Ahmad, Syabas head of Management Communication and Customer Relations Department.

“Water tankers have been mobilised to areas still without water supply and all necessary actions have been taken to stabilise the pressure and restoration, especially in areas and premises located on high grounds and those at the end of the distribution system,” he said.

Syabas thanked all quarters involved in the efforts to restore supply, especially consumers for their cooperation, and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the disruption of water supply.

The shutdown of LRA SSP2 on Wednesday was estimated to have disrupted water supply for up to 86 hours, affecting 620,835 accounts or 4,143,465 users in 577 areas in Shah Alam, Klang, Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Gombak, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor. — Bernama