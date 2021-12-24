Water supply fully restored in Hulu Langat district

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply to all 28 areas in the Hulu Langat district, which was affected after the Cheras Batu 11 Water Treatment Plant (LRA) stopped operating, has been fully restored.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement today said complete recovery was achieved as of 12 noon today and consumers can refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application (app), or call Air Selangor contact centre at 15300, while inquiries and complaints can be submitted to the Customer Help Centre via the website www.airselangor.com.

Earlier several areas in Hulu Langat experienced unscheduled water disruption following the shutdown of four water treatment plants due to rising water levels and an emergency electricity shutdown last Sunday. — Bernama