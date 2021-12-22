Water supply in 3 affected regions around Klang Valley 70% restored

KUALA LUMPUR: The water supply in several areas around Petaling, Hulu Langat and Kuala Lumpur which were affected due to the shutdown of four water treatment plants (LRA) has been 70 per cent restored as of 6 pm yesterday.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) informed that water supply has been restored 100 per cent in Petaling, Hulu Langat (78.5 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (55.4 per cent).

The statement added that the areas where water had been restored comprised 186 in the Hulu Langat Region, Kuala Lumpur (118) and Petaling (three), after the Sungai Langat and Langat 2 water treatment plants (LRAs) became fully operational.

“Water supply for the areas affected by the plant’s shutdown is expected to be fully restored by 11 pm tomorrow,“ the statement said.

Meanwhile, it said repair work was still being carried out at the Cheras Batu 11 LRA, and an update would be issued later.

“Alternative assistance through water tankers is still being mobilised to the affected areas, with priority for critical premises during this period of unscheduled water supply disruption,“ the statement said.

Consumers may refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300, while inquiries and complaints can be submitted to the Help Centre at www.airselangor.com or the Air Selangor application. — Bernama