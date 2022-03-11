Water supply in 5 areas in KL to be restored tomorrow morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The water supply in five areas in the Kuala Lumpur region which was affected following the burst pipe repair works in Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru here is expected to be fully restored at 4 am tomorrow (March 12).

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communication head Elina Baseri said as of 6 pm today, the water supply recovery in the affected areas has reached 62 per cent.

“The water supply recovery period differs from one area to another according to the location and distance of consumers’ premises,” she said in a statement.

The affected areas are Taman Muda, Taman Bukit Permai, Taman Mawar, Taman Putra and Pandan Mewah.

Elina said alternative assistance through water tankers will continue to be mobilised to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and funeral parlours.

“Air Selangor is seeking the consumers’ cooperation to practice social distancing and wear face masks while collecting supply from the water tankers and hopes that consumers would use water prudently to ensure that the water supply recovery process in the affected areas runs smoothly as scheduled,” it said.

For the latest information, consumers can refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. — Bernama