Water supply in Bandar Bukit Puchong back to normal - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The water supply in Bandar Bukit Puchong 1 to 9 in Petaling, and in Bandar Bukit Puchong 10 to 17 in Sepang, has been fully restored.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Head of Corporate Communication Elina Baseri in a statement said the connecting pipe repair work to Baiduri Court Apartment is also expected complete before noon today.

Elina also advised consumers to be prudent in their water consumption during the current Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Further information on the latest status of Air Selangor services can be obtained from all its communication platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and website www.airselangor.com. — Bernama