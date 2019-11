KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in all 15 areas in Gombak and 15 out of 17 areas in Hulu Selangor that were affected by scheduled water disruption following water supply system upgrading works has been fully restored as at noon today.

Selangor Water Management Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications Department head Abdul Halem Mat Som said two other areas namely Rawang Perdana and Rawang Putra Apartment were yet to receive water supply.

“The water supply in the two areas is expected to be fully restored by 5pm today,” he said in a statement.

Customers can contact Air Selangor via mobile application or www.airselangor.com website for further information, and Air Selangor customer service centre at 15300 or WhatsApp to 019-281 6793 or 019-280 0919 for critical cases and emergency. — Bernama