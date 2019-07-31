Water supply in JB fully restored

JOHOR BARU: Maintenance work at the Sungai Johor Water Treatment Plant, which began yesterday and lasted for 23 hours, is now complete, with clean water supply to about 170,000 users in some parts of the city, fully restored.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said even affected consumers had begun to receive clean water supply in stages since last night.

“The process of restoring clean water supply to 50 areas around the city of Johor Baru has recovered sooner than the time frame we set.

“We expected it to recover earlier at 9am but people have been getting the water supply since last night,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

He said the maintenance carried out was a routine process to ensure that the quality of clean water supply could continue to be provided to all consumers in the future.

“However, if there are still people who have not received the clean water supply, they are asked to contact Ranhill SAJ by calling 1 800 88 7474 or SMS 019 772 7474,“ he said.

The public can visit the website www.ranhillsaj.com.my for more information and updates. — Bernama