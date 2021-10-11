Water supply in KL restored by 80 pct - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in 50 areas around the capital which was disrupted due to a leak pumping pipe at the Segambut Pump House yesterday has been restored by 80 per cent as of 6am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head, Elina Baseri said the areas where water supply had not been restored included Anjung Tiara, Bukit Prima Pelangi, Bukit Segambut, Dutamas and Taman Bukit Sri Bintang.

Also affected were Taman Flora Impian, Taman Prima Impian, Taman eri Bukit Segambut, Taman Sri Bintang and Taman Sri Sinar, she added.

Elina said the duration of water supply disruption and restoration in the affected areas varied depending on the distance of the location of the consumer’s premises, as well as the water pressure.

“Consumers whose water supply has been restored are advised to use water prudently to ensure the restoration process in the affected areas runs smoothly,“ she said in a statement here, today.

Further information can be obtained through all official communication channels such as Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or Air Selangor at 15300, and any queries and complaints can be submitted to the Help Centre on their website www.airselangor.com.

-Bernama