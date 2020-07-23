Water supply in Klang, Kuala Langat restored

KUALA LUMPUR: The water supply in two areas in Klang and eight areas in Kuala Langat, which was disrupted since Monday due to a burst pipe following an incident of soil erosion and sedimentation, has been restored.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) head of corporate communications Elina Baseri, in a statement issued at 7am today, expressed her appreciation to consumers for their patience.

For more information on water supply, she said, the public could get it through Air Selangor’s social media sites, like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram , as well as at www.airselangor.com.

“Air Selangor advises consumers to download the Air Selangor telephone application at Google Play or the Apps Store for the latest information on water supply. Always use water prudently, ” she said. — Bernama