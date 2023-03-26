Water supply in Klang, Shah Alam fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in 55 areas in Klang and Shah Alam that were affected following repair works due to a pipe burst at Taman Mutiara Bukit Raja 2, Klang, has been restored at 6 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri , in a statement, thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation during the unscheduled water supply disruption period.

“Consumers can refer to all of our communication channels, namely the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300 to obtain information on the incident from time to time,” she said.

Elina added that inquiries and complaints could also be submitted to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application. - Bernama