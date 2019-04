KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in the six areas that were affected by a scheduled disruption due to upgrading work at the Sungai Selangor Fasa 2 (LRA SSP2) treatment plant on Wednesday, has been fully restored.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) in a statement, said it was based on the site monitoring and pressure reading in the distribution system up to 6am today.

The shutdown of LRA SSP2 on Wednesday has disrupted the water supply for up to 86 hours, affecting 620,835 accounts or 4,143,465 users in 577 areas in Shah Alam, Klang, Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Gombak, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor.

Syabas also thanked all quarters involved in the efforts to restore supply, especially the affected consumers for their cooperation, and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the disruption of water supply. — Bernama