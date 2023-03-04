Water supply in Manjung, Perak Tengah to be fully restored by March 8

PARIT: The water supply issue affecting some 80,000 account users in the Manjung and Perak Tengah districts is expected to be fully resolved by March 8.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Nizar Jamaluddin said repair works are currently being actively carried out by the contractor following the disruption since last Friday.

“The repair process also involves structural works such as reclamation and pile installation which causes it to take time in addition to relatively high costs.

“The Perak Water Board (LAP) expects water supply to the affected areas to be restored to about 50 per cent by tomorrow based on the works carried out,” he told reporters after inspecting repair works at the Teluk Kepayang water treatment plant in Bota here today.

Mohamad Nizar said LAP had made plans to upgrade the pump house at the water treatment plant but unforeseen damage occurred before the upgrading process could be implemented.

He said the cost of repairs is being fully borne by the state government and the actual cost will be known after repair works are fully completed.

Mohamad Nizar said that the disruption was caused by the occurrence of soil movement, causing the position of raw water pipes to shift in the ground.

He said as many as seven states, namely Selangor, Kedah, Johor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Melaka have also provided water supply assistance during this period, in addition to LAP also placing 48 units of static tanks and tankers around the affected locations.

A total of 79,360 account users experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions in the districts of Manjung and Perak Tengah since last Friday as a result of the soil movement incident.

Among the areas affected in Manjung district were Ayer Tawar, Sitiawan, Seri Manjung, Lekir to Kayan, Pangkor and Lumut, while in Perak Tengah, the areas affected are Seberang Perak, Changkat Lada, Kampung Gajah, Bukit Chawi, Simpang Ranggam and Hujung Rintis. - Bernama