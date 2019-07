SHAH ALAM: Water supply in all affected areas which experienced unscheduled water cuts have been fully restored.

“We appreciate the help received from government agencies, the state government, water operators from other states and the cooperation from the public to assist throughout the water supply restoration,” Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) communications and consumer relations department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said today.

He urged all parties to protect the water resources and to avoid water wastage.

Regions in Petaling, Klang and Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur, Gombak, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Langat may now get to enjoy uninterrupted water supply.

A disruption in the supply following the contamination of the raw water source in Sungai Selangor lead to the shutdown of four water treatment plants.

The shutdown of Sungai Selangor Phase 1,2,3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants due to 100 litres of diesel polluting the river caused more 1.2 million households to be affected by the unscheduled water cuts.