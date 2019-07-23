Water supply in Selangor to be restored in stages today

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) expects water supply to be restored in stages today following diesel fuel pollution in Sungai Selangor.

Its head of customer relations and communications Abdul Raof Ahmad, said the process of raising reservoir levels and stabilising the pressure in the main distribution system was ongoing.

In a statement, he said based on the monitoring of up to 6pm yesterday, water supply had been restored to 16% of its customers.

The diesel contamination resulted in the shutdown of the Sungai Selangor Phases 1, 2 and 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants after which the four plants resumed operations at 3.30am yesterday.

The situation affected 1,222 areas and 1,191,942 consumer accounts in seven areas namely Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang / Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

Abdul Raof said that it was targeting to fully restore water supply in Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor by 6pm on Wednesday (24th July); Gombak (6pm Thursday (25th July)); Klang / Shah Alam and Kuala Lumpur (6pm on Friday (26th July)); and Petaling and Kuala Langat (9am on Saturday (July 27)).

He said 97 water tankers with assistance from agencies and outsourced operators, as well as 34 jumbo tankers would provide water supply to customers.

Additionally, there would be 16 Local Service Centres operating the round-the clock and 17 public water taps will be available to provide assistance to affected customers.

The shutdown of the plants yesterday was the second in less than a week, with the first shutdown on Friday because of odour pollution.

The plants supply 60% of treated water to consumers in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama