Water supply in seven regions in Selangor restored - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The unscheduled water supply disruption in seven regions in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur as a result of the forced closure of the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plants due to pollution at the raw water source since last Sept 3 has been fully restored.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communication chief Elina Baseri, in a statement today, said the seven regions are Klang or Shah Alam; Petaling; Kuala Langat; Hulu Selangor; Kuala Selangor; Gombak and Kuala Lumpur.

“Air Selangor would like to thank consumers for their patience during this unscheduled water supply disruption. Always use water prudently,“ she said in a statement issued today.

She advised consumers to download the Air Selangor smartphone application on ‘Google Play’ or ‘Apps Store’, for the latest water supply information.

They can also refer to Air selangor Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit the website www.airselangor.com for any inquiry and assistance. — Bernama