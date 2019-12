KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat, Sepang and Putrajaya areas affected by the closure of the Sungai Semenyih treatment plant has been fully restored since 12.00pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Head of Corporate Communications Abdul Halem Mat Som said water supply in Petaling, which was also affected, has been 99.8% restored.

“Since most areas have received water supply, several local service centres were shut down and public pipes were turned off since noon. Meanwhile, the number of tankers in the restored areas had been reduced and some have been diverted to areas still needing assistance,” he said in a statement today.

He said the water supply in other affected areas would be fully restored by tonight or at least before midnight.

Last Saturday, the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) was forced to shut down due to odor pollution incidents in Sungai Semenyih, following irresponsible acts of illegally discharging chemical waste near the Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd sewage plant at Bandar Bukit Mahkota.

Following the closure, 366 areas with 328,957 user accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang were affected. — Bernama