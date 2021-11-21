Water supply in USJ 1 to USJ 27 areas to be restored today

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply to consumers in USJ 1 to USJ 27 areas in the Petaling district has started to be redistributed as of 2.00 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said following the supply disruption due to a technical problem on the main distribution pipe that supplies water to the reservoir at Sime UEP in Kampung Kenangan, Puchong yesterday, water supply is expected to fully recover at 3.00pm today.

“As at 2.00 am today, water supply redistribution for residents in the said areas has started in stages after the water quality test conducted at the reservoir complied with the standards set by the Ministry of Health (MOH),” she said in a statement.

“The duration of the water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the distance of consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system,” she added.

“Air Selangor would like to advise consumers who have and will receive their water supply to let the tap run for a while until the water is clear before continuing to use it for daily consumption,” she said.

Consumers can also refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels, namely the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or call the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300 to obtain further information. Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com as well as the Air Selangor application. — Bernama