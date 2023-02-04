Water supply issues in Manjung, Perak Tengah expected to be resolved Monday morning

IPOH: The Perak Water Board expects the water supply issue affecting residents in Manjung and Perak Tengah districts to be resolved by Monday morning.

Its general manager, Datuk Ishak Abd Rahman said it depended on good weather, adding that they were in the process of connecting new pipes and would be completed by 4 to 6 am, with residents receiving water supply in stages.

He also said that they were filling up the Teluk Kepayang water treatment plant in Bota, which was currently at 40 per cent capacity.

“Some parts of the district will receive less water as pressure is still low, but we can supply around 12 to 15 million gallons within a day, and obviously water provided through lorry tankers will not be enough as there are over 70,000 accounts affected, but we will do our best,” he told Bernama today.

About 79,360 consumer accounts in Manjung and Perak Tengah was affected by an unscheduled water supply disruption since noon yesterday due to burst pipe at the water treatment plant intake point.

The affected areas include Ayer Tawar, Sitiawan, Seri Manjung, Lekir to Kayan, Pangkor and Lumut in Manjung district while in Perak Tengah, Seberang Perak, Changkat Lada, Kampung Gajah, Bukit Chawi, Simpang Ranggam and Hujung Rintis are affected.

Piling works to control soil movement were completed by 5 am and water supply efforts to affected areas include 48 static tanks and 30 tanker lorries.

Even Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, who is Lumut UMNO division chief, has taken note of the water disruption, posting on Facebook that he had asked his aides and division leadership and UMNO branch personnel to provide aid to ensure those affected are helped.

“I pray that those being tested during this holy month will continue to be patient and inshaAllah, this issue will be immediately resolved,” he posted. - Bernama