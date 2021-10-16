Water supply recovery in Klang Valley at 98 pct as of 6am- Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The restoration of water supply at 998 areas in Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor, has reached 98 per cent as of 6 am today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communication head Elina Baseri said, based on the percentage breakdown of water supply recovery according to region, six districts namely Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Petaling and Gombak have attained 100 per cent recovery.

The recovery rate in Kuala Lumpur area is currently at 95.5 per cent and Klang area at 89.4 per cent.

“The duration of the disruption and restoration of water supply in the affected areas would differ depending on the distance of the consumer’s premises and the water pressure of the distribution system, she said in a statement today.

The water supply disruption from Oct 13 due to the shutting down of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 1 (SSP1 WTP) for upgrading and maintenance works, is expected to be fully recovered by 9 pm today.

Air Selangor hoped that consumers who have received their water supply would use water prudently to allow the recovery process in the other affected areas to run smoothly as scheduled.

For more information, consumers can refer to the company’s official communication channels, including on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor at 15300. Complaints can be lodged to its Help Centre via the website www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor app.-Bernama