SHAH ALAM: Restoration of water supply to areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur following the odour pollution at Sungai Selangor was at 86%, as at 6am today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Customer Relations and Communications head Abdul Raof Ahmad however said that in Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor, supply has been restored fully.

“Water tankers will continue to be despatched to areas where supply has not been stabilised,” he said in a statement today.

Last Friday, 1,133 areas involving 1,166,842 account holders in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat were affected by unscheduled water disruptions after the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants ceased operations following odour pollution at Sungai Selangor. — Bernama