Water supply restoration in seven regions reaches 97%: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply restoration in seven regions that experienced an unscheduled water supply interruption yesterday, following the pollution of a raw water source in Sungai Selangor, has reached 97%, as at 6pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement said most areas have been fully restored except for 54 areas in three regions which are still in the process of restoration.

“Restoration status for Gombak is 99%, Klang/Shah Alam (92%) and Kuala Langat (51%),“ said Air Selangor.

Air Selangor also said efforts to stabilise water supply in the distribution system is being carried out to expedite the restoration process.

“Therefore, Air Selangor is seeking the cooperation of customers who have received water supply to use water prudently to ensure a smooth restoration process for the areas that are still affected. Relief water supply will continue to be deployed to the affected areas until water supply is restored,” it said.

The latest status will be updated through all mediums of Air Selangor communication mediums including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and its website www.airselangor.com. - Bernama