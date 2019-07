KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply has been restored completely to Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, while the resumption rate for all other affected areas ranged between 81% and 98%, as at 6pm this evening.

In a statement issued today by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, head of customer relations and communications Abdul Raof Ahmad said water supply in these other areas comprising the Petaling, Gombak, Klang/Shah Alam and Kuala Langat districts, was expected to resume completely at midnight tomorrow.

The water supply restoration rate for these areas this evening comprised Kuala Langat (81%), Klang/Shah Alam (96%), Gombak (97%) and Petaling (98%).

Meanwhile in a statement issued today, Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd said the clean-up of engine oil found at the entry chamber of the sewage treatment plant in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor, has been completed, with the plant back in operation at 5pm yesterday.

Bernama reported yesterday that oil-based waste was suspected to have been the cause of odour pollution which prompted the temporary closure of four water treatment plants comprising Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1), SSP2, SSP3 and Rantau Panjang on Friday.

More information on the water supply status can be accessed at www.syabas.com.my, the Air Selangor app, Facebook page of Air Selangor and Twitter @airselangor. — Bernama