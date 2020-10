KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in 1,077 areas or 83 per cent of the total 1,292 areas that experienced water supply disruption when Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants (LRA) were forced to close operation last Monday has been fully restored as of 6 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said efforts were being made to restore the supply to the remaining 215 areas.

“Air Selangor has maximised efforts to restore water supply to the affected consumers.

“As such, the new time for the water supply to be fully restored to all the areas affected is scheduled at 8 am on Oct 22 (tomorrow),” she said in a statement today.

She said Hulu Selangor recorded the highest recovery rate, at 100 per cent, followed by Kuala Selangor (99 per cent) , Petaling Jaya (94 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (89 per cent), Gombak (71 per cent), Klang/Shah Alam (54 per cent) and Kuala Langat (50 per cent).

Elina said those affected with the unscheduled water supply disruption could obtain their water supply at public hydrants and One-Stop Service Centres (PKS) .

Updates on the restoration work of the water supply will be available at Air Selangor website www.airselangor.com, as well as Air Selangor Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account, she added. -Bernama