Water supply restored in stages in Kuantan

KUANTAN: The water supply to several areas which had been disrupted since 8 am yesterday due to the pipe repair work at the Mahkota Golf & Country Club (MGCC) here, has been restored.

As of noon today, most affected areas had their water supply restored including the whole of Jalan Haji Junid, Jalan Darat Makbar, Jalan Kampung Jawa, Jalan Wong Ah Jang, Taman Zurina, Sri Teruntum, Jalan Mat Kilau, Jalan Penjara, as well as Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Kuantan City Council building, Teruntum COmplex, Kuantan Parade, Jalan Haji Abd Aziz dan Jalan Merdeka.

The water supply to the whole areas of Jalan Bank, Masjid Negeri, Wisma Persekutuan, Wisma Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Jalan Gambut, Jalan Tun Ismail, Lorong Jalan Haji Ahmad 1 to 8, UTC, Pasar Besar, Jalan Lim Hoe Lek, whole of Lorong Sri Kuantan 1 to 6, and part of JalanTeluk Sisek had also been restored.

Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) chief executive officer Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari, in a statement today, said the pipe repair work was completed at 1 am today, much earlier than expected.

However, he said the restoration of the water supply differed from one area to another depending on the locations and water pressure.

“The alternative water supply using tanker lorries and static tanks will be continued for the time being until the water supply is fully restored to all affected areas,” he said. - Bernama