Water supply resumes in 1,045 areas as at 6.30pm - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply has been restored in 1,045 of 1,292 affected areas, in seven regions around the Klang Valley, as at 6.30 pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement, said work was ongoing to restore supply to the remaining 247 areas.

The distribution system is also being stabilised to enable water to be restored to another 24 areas by midnight today.

Air Selangor also advised consumers not to store or use excessive amount of water so as to ensure smooth recovery process in other affected areas.

To date, Hulu Selangor recorded 100 per cent water supply resumption, followed by Kuala Selangor (99.62 per cent), Petaling (92.43 per cent), Gombak (84.67 per cent), Kuala Langat (75 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (70.85 per cent) and Klang/Shah Alam (39.55 per cent).

The water supply disruption began on Thursday when the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plants were forced to stop operation due to pollution at the raw water source.-Bernama