Water supply to 28 areas in Kuala Selangor fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR: All 28 areas in the Kuala Selangor region affected by scheduled water supply disruptions following valve replacement works at the Sungai Sireh Water Treatment Plant, had the water supply fully restored at 10pm yesterday.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head, Elina Baseri thanked the consumers for their patience and cooperation during the scheduled water supply disruption.

“Air Selangor advises users to obtain official information on water supply disruption through Air Selangor’s official communication channels including the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as our website at www.airselangor.com,“ she said in a statement yesterday.-Bernama