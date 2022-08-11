Water supply to 397 areas to be fully restored by 8 pm Aug 12

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply to all the 397 affected areas in Petaling, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Langat is expected to be fully restored by 8 pm tomorrow.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today, said that as of 3.30 pm, the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA) had started operating again to allow the raw water treatment process to begin.

“The supply of treated water will begin to be distributed to consumers in stages when the water supply distribution system has been stabilised. The water supply restoration period will differ based on the location and distance of the consumer’s premises,” the statement added.

Earlier, a total of 172 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Langat (222 areas) and Petaling (three areas) experienced water supply disruption beginning at 10 am following a temporary work stoppage at LRA Langat 2 at 4.30 am today.

The supply disruption was due to an incident of chemical pollution in Sungai Semantan, Pahang as a result of an accident on the Karak-Bentong Highway yesterday.

Consumers are advised to obtain official information on water supply interruptions through all Air Selangor official communication mediums, namely the Air Selangor application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the www.airselangor.com website.