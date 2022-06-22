Water supply to 47 areas in Petaling fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in all 47 areas in Petaling affected by water supply disruption due to upgrading works of the water supply system at the Bukit Dengkil Reservoir yesterday, was fully restored at 7 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri, in a statement, thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation throughout the duration of the water supply disruption.

She said that consumers are advised to obtain official information on water supply disruptions through all official communication channels of Air Selangor, namely the Air Selangor application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and www.airselangor.com.

“Any queries and complaints can be submitted at 15300 or the help centre in the Air Selangor application,” she said.

Yesterday, it was reported that some 47 areas in Petaling experienced water supply disruption for up to 24 hours due to upgrading works of the water supply system at the Bukit Dengkil Reservoir. — Bernama